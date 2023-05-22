Richard Burke sentenced to 14 years in prison for manslaughter of Jasmine McMonagle

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with the last 12 months suspended, for the manslaughter of his on-and-off partner in Co. Donegal in 2019.

Richard Burke of Killygordon was found guilty of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in March of this year.

28 year old Jasmine McMonagle was strangled and beaten to death in her home in Co Donegal in the early hours of the 4th January 2019, while her two daughters were asleep upstairs.

The court heard Mr Burke suffered with delusional disorder and cannabis induced psychosis.

In handing down the sentence Justice Paul Burns said there was a history of aggression towards the victim. The court heard Mr Burke told friends he’d like to throw Ms McMonagle in front of a bus and that he wished to strangle her.

Judge Burns said Richard Burke knew what he was doing, knew it was wrong and could have stopped himself.

He sentenced him to 15 years in prison with the last 12 months suspended. Before release Mr Burke will undergo a psychiatric assessment .

In a written statement, the McMonagle family said nothing will bring their beautiful Jasmine back and all they can do now is make sure she is never forgotten.