Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Richard Burke sentenced to 14 years in prison for manslaughter of Jasmine McMonagle

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with the last 12 months suspended, for the manslaughter of his on-and-off partner in Co. Donegal in 2019.

Richard Burke of Killygordon was found guilty of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in March of this year.

28 year old Jasmine McMonagle was strangled and beaten to death in her home in Co Donegal in the early hours of the 4th January 2019, while her two daughters were asleep upstairs.

Her on-and-off partner, Richard Burke, was found guilty of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in March of this year.

The court heard Mr Burke suffered with delusional disorder and cannabis induced psychosis.

In handing down the sentence Justice Paul Burns said there was a history of aggression towards the victim. The court heard Mr Burke told friends he’d like to throw Ms McMonagle in front of a bus and that he wished to strangle her.

Judge Burns said Richard Burke knew what he was doing, knew it was wrong and could have stopped himself.

He sentenced him to 15 years in prison with the last 12 months suspended. Before release Mr Burke will undergo a psychiatric assessment .

In a written statement, the McMonagle family said nothing will bring their beautiful Jasmine back and all they can do now is make sure she is never forgotten.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday May 22nd

22 May 2023
sunnydonegal
News, Top Stories

Ireland could be warmer than Spain by end of week

22 May 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Derry as part of investigation into commercial burglary

22 May 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Inishowen MD holds minutes silence in remembrance of Buncrana crash victim

22 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday May 22nd

22 May 2023
sunnydonegal
News, Top Stories

Ireland could be warmer than Spain by end of week

22 May 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Derry as part of investigation into commercial burglary

22 May 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Inishowen MD holds minutes silence in remembrance of Buncrana crash victim

22 May 2023
Jasmine McMonagle
News, Top Stories

Richard Burke sentenced to 14 years in prison for manslaughter of Jasmine McMonagle

22 May 2023
gp's
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says AI could solve GP shortages in the future

22 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube