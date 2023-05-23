38 Donegal groups receive support for projects supporting activity for older people

38 Donegal groups are receive €12,800 to fund physical activity for older people.

The monies are being distributed by Age & Opportunity, with support from Sport Ireland.

Nationwide, €317,430 is being awarded to 909 organisations, ranging from active retirement groups to sports clubs and nursing and day care centres.

The successful Donegal groups are:

Naomh Ultan GAA, South West Donegal Communities Partnership Ltd, Oriel Lodge Social Club, Rossnowlagh Surf Club, Comhlacht Forbartha An Tearmainn, Twin Towns Friday Club, Kinlough Over 55s Social Club, St Eunans Nursing Home, Donegal Bay Sub Aqua Club Search & Recovery, Cois Locha Resident Group, Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Radharc na Cille Resident Group, Kurling Club Raphoe ARA, Letterkenny ARA, Pobal Eascarragh Teo, Active Seniors Lettermacaward and Doochary, Marewood Court Residents Group, Lakehouse Nursing Home, Ballybofey & Stranorlar Women’s Group, Donegal Sports Partnership, Ballybofey & Stranorlar Golf Club Ladies, Buncrana Community Hospital, Falcarragh Day hospital, Termon GAA, Ballyshannon & District ARA, Carndonagh ARA, Ramelton Indoor Bowling Club, Dunkineely Active Age Group ARA, Ardara ICA, Rosbeg and Downstrands Care of the Aged Committee, Community Hospital Ramelton, Castlefin 50 – 60+ Group, Kinlough ICA Guild, Letterkenny Community Centre Ltd., Clonmany Mental Health Association, Manor Kurling Club, Ardara Care of the Aged Day Centre, Lifford 50+ Group ARA.

Pic – Oisin Foley, Partnerships Manager, Sport Ireland; Una May, CEO, Sport Ireland; Karen Horgan, CEO, Age & Opportunity & Sue Guildea, Active Programme Manager, Age & Opportunity launching the Active National Grant Scheme 2023

*****************************

Release in full –

38 Donegal groups receive €12,800 to fund physical activity for older people

Funds support diverse activities nationwide – from table tennis to tai chi, walking to weight-lifting and much more

Over €7.1 million awarded to date by the Active National Grant Scheme

909 grants allocated this year

Age & Opportunity is today (Tuesday 23rd May, 2023) marking the distribution of its Active National Grant that provides significant funding for sport and physical activity amongst older people.

The Grant Scheme is a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland. This year it is providing €12,800 to 38 groups in Donegal.

Nationwide €317,430 is being awarded to 909 organisations, ranging from active retirement groups to sports clubs and nursing and day care centres.

Minister of State with special responsibility for Sport and Physical Education, Thomas Byrne TD, said: “Today’s funding announcement is very welcome news. The Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme has already had a positive impact on communities across Ireland and has contributed towards improving the opportunities for older people to get involved in sports and physical activity. As a Government, we want to see older people helped to be more active and this year’s funding will support sports clubs, Irish Countrywomen’s Association Guilds, and Active Retirement Associations in meeting that goal.”

By financially supporting organisations to buy equipment and host courses specifically designed for older people, the grant helps older people reap the health benefits of being active.

Examples include a ‘Bat and Chat’ table tennis programme for older people in Miltown, Co Westmeath; a ‘Learn to Row’ camp with Tribesmen Rowers Club, which has many older rowers, in Galway; and a Boxercise course organised by Castleblayney Boxing Club, Co Monaghan.

Speaking about the grant, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland Dr Úna May commented: “We are delighted to continue our support of the Age & Opportunity National Grant Scheme which continues to be an important asset to local communities. By assisting with funding, we play a small part in providing better opportunities in our communities for our older generation to improve their physical and mental health through taking part in physical activity. The ongoing work has been a great success to date. Age & Opportunity is doing a wonderful job and we are delighted to show our support once again. I also want to acknowledge our own national network of Local Sports Partnerships who together do wonderful work in communities across the country.”

Karen Horgan, CEO of Age & Opportunity, welcomed the ongoing partnership with Sport Ireland.

“Today’s grant funding is helping us create an Ireland where more older people are more active and more connected. We are delighted to note the number of successful applications from sports clubs who are seeing an increase in the numbers of older people joining their activities. Indeed many of them are specifically organising courses to cater for an older cohort.”

“We are also delighted that this year 281 successful applications were from designated disadvantaged areas. In addition, there were 50 successful applications from nursing homes and 59 from day care centres. The renewed focus on providing meaningful activities in these settings is particularly welcome given the impact that Covid has had on older people in these settings.”