Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Appeal to businesses in Strabane and Derry to review security measures

Police in Derry City & Strabane are urging business owners to review their security measures to prevent burglaries.

The appeal follows recent reports of attempted burglary and burglary at city centre commercial premises.

Chief inspector Yvonne McManus made the crime prevention appeal stating money had been stolen and premises damaged leaving businesses to count the cost, as well having to deal with the fear and sense of intrusion caused by this type of crime.

Advice given includes checking CCTV cameras and alarms are in working order as well as posting signs on the premises indicating that no cash is kept there overnight.

It’s also important to note any gaps or vulnerabilities and to address them immediately.

Police and detectives from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division, are working to identify trends and patterns involved.

They ask for businesses to report incidents of burglary or attempted burglary in order to assist them in directing resources accordingly.

