Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Derry woman convicted for causing unnecessary suffering to dog and two pups

A Derry woman has been convicted for causing unnecessary suffering to a German Shepherd and two puppies in June 2022.

The dogs were found living in unhygienic conditions without access to water.

The complaint was brought against Nadine Wells of Cornshell Fields by Derry City and Strabane District Council under the Welfare of Animals Act.

It followed an investigation by the Council’s Animal Welfare Officer, after a complaint that a German Shepherd Puppy was hanging out the top window of a dwelling trying to drink water off the outside of the window.

The dogs were living in unhygienic conditions and had no access to water.

District Judge McElholm imposed a conditional discharge, suspended for two years, on Ms Wells and disqualified her from keeping animals for five years.

She was also ordered to pay costs totalling £300 for veterinary costs and care for the three dogs as well as legal fees of £134.00.

The dogs have since been rehomed.

 

Advertisement

