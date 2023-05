James McClean is to stay at Wigan Athletic, despite their relegation to League One.

McClean has been linked with a return to his home town club Derry City but now looks set to remain at the DW Stadium.

Despite the belief that he was out-of-contract, the Republic of Ireland international has been listed among their retained players for next season.

Fellow Ireland internationals Will Keane and Jamie McGrath have also been retained by Wigan, who will start their campaign with a five-point penalty.