Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we hear concerns about a reduction in services at Letterkenny University Hospital for patients with Diabetes. Later we have a report on the sentencing of Richard Burke:

We kick with the latest appeals and information from Donegal Gardai, Cllr Gary Doherty wants Youthreach services located in Strabane and Jenna McMonagle, sister of Jasmine, reacts to the sentence handed down yesterday to Richard Burke:

Addiction Councillor Martin McFadden joins Greg for a detailed discussion on Cocaine use in Donegal and then we have the latest on fresh searches in Portugal for missing Madeline McCann:

Top Stories

car-burglary-630x315
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating attempted theft of car from Ballymacool Woods

23 May 2023
Letterkenny skyline
News, Top Stories

Windows smashed in spate of criminal damage incidents in Letterkenny

23 May 2023
Derry Animal
News, Top Stories

Derry woman convicted for causing unnecessary suffering to dog and two pups

23 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 May 2023
