Serious concerns over future of adult diabetes services after resignation of consultants

Serious concerns are being raised over the future of adult diabetes services in Donegal.

It comes as its confirmed the new second Consultant Endocrinologist who commenced work at Letterkenny University Hospital a few weeks ago has resigned.

The matter is compounded as it follows the resignation too of a Consultant Endocrinologist who had been in the post for many years.

Paul Gillespie, Chairperson of the Donegal Branch of Diabetes Ireland says the provision of the vital services in the county is severely in doubt:

In a statement, Saolta says Letterkenny University Hospital is actively working to recruit to fill the Endocrinologist vacancies.

A locum Consultant Endocrinologist is currently in place working between the hospital and Donegal CHO.

Full Statement from Saolta:

Letterkenny University Hospital currently has approval for three Consultant Endocrinologist posts, two of which are Hospital bases and one of which has a 0.5 WTE commitment to LUH and 0.5 WTE to Enhanced Community Care – Chronic Disease management programme.

One of the three Consultant Endocrinologist posts, is filled in a permanent capacity with a full time Consultant Endocrinologist at LUH, however he has recently submitted his resignation and will be leaving in the coming months.

A locum Consultant Endocrinologist did commence work in LUH covering the second Hospital post in March 2023 but resigned after only a few weeks.

For a number of years LUH has also had a Consultant General Physician with an interest in diabetes who supports the service, this consultant remains in post.

The approved Consultant Endocrinologist post shared between LUH and Donegal CHO is a new post. This development will provide greater integrated services for people with Diabetes in Donegal. This post is currently filled by a Consultant Endocrinologist on a locum basis (since the 6th of March 2023) whilst the permanent post is currently going through the recruitment process.

LUH is actively working to recruit to the Endocrinologist vacancies. In the interim we are also exploring options to maximise the level of cover that we can provide for diabetic patients.