Business Matters Ep 146 – Patrick McLaughlin & Aine Moyne Grieve

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the managing director of Silver Strand Rope Works in Moville, Patrick McLaughlin. Patrick set up his business at the age of 17 at the same time he was sitting his Leaving Certificate in 1990.

Back in December, Silver Strand Rope Works, which is the only producer of rope in Ireland, was announced as the overall winner at the Donegal Enterprise Awards. On Thursday, June 1st, the Inishowen company will be competing with the winners from the 31 Local Enterprise Office areas around the country at the National Enterprise Awards in Dublin.

Ciaran also talks to the owner of Comet Textile Printers, Aine Moyne Grieve, who was one of the guest speakers at the Business Cost-Saving Advice Clinic held in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny on Monday by the Donegal Local Enterprise Office. After working in Holland for ten years, Aine returned to Ireland and formed her own business in 2003. During Monday’s presentation, she spoke about how a green approach and the Green For Micro Programme have benefitted her business.

Listen back here: