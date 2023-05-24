Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Business Matters Ep 146 – Patrick McLaughlin & Aine Moyne Grieve

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the managing director of Silver Strand Rope Works in Moville, Patrick McLaughlin. Patrick set up his business at the age of 17 at the same time he was sitting his Leaving Certificate in 1990.

Back in December, Silver Strand Rope Works, which is the only producer of rope in Ireland, was announced as the overall winner at the Donegal Enterprise Awards. On Thursday, June 1st, the Inishowen company will be competing with the winners from the 31 Local Enterprise Office areas around the country at the National Enterprise Awards in Dublin.

Ciaran also talks to the owner of Comet Textile Printers, Aine Moyne Grieve, who was one of the guest speakers at the Business Cost-Saving Advice Clinic held in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny on Monday by the Donegal Local Enterprise Office. After working in Holland for ten years, Aine returned to Ireland and formed her own business in 2003. During Monday’s presentation, she spoke about how a green approach and the Green For Micro Programme have benefitted her business.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Top Stories, Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast

Business Matters Ep 146 – Patrick McLaughlin & Aine Moyne Grieve

24 May 2023
Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon - no repro fee
News, Top Stories

Ombudsman for Children’s Office received 36 complaints from Donegal in 2022

24 May 2023
LUH Psych 2022
News, Top Stories

MHC publishes its 2022 report on LUH’s Department of Psychiatry

24 May 2023
rathmullan pier
News, Audio, Top Stories

Marine Minister urged to grant foreshore licences to allow works proceed in Donegal

24 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Top Stories, Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast

Business Matters Ep 146 – Patrick McLaughlin & Aine Moyne Grieve

24 May 2023
Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon - no repro fee
News, Top Stories

Ombudsman for Children’s Office received 36 complaints from Donegal in 2022

24 May 2023
LUH Psych 2022
News, Top Stories

MHC publishes its 2022 report on LUH’s Department of Psychiatry

24 May 2023
rathmullan pier
News, Audio, Top Stories

Marine Minister urged to grant foreshore licences to allow works proceed in Donegal

24 May 2023
lyme disease
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr calls for Lyme disease dangers to be highlighted by signage

24 May 2023
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

Proposed EU Nature Restoration Law is not workable in its present form – Markey

24 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube