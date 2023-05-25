Mowi confirms job losses at Fanad plant

Mowi has confirmed that job cuts are on the way at its Rinmore base in Fanad.

The company says the decision has been taken following a global review to streamline processing plants which are under capacity with secondary fish processing set to cease in Ireland in October.

In a statement, Mowi says as a result, a number of staff will be made redundant in Donegal.

A consultation process has commenced with a view towards redeploying staff elsewhere within the company in Donegal.

Full Statement:

It is with great regret that Mowi Ireland has announced that it has begun a programme of consultation with staff regarding a reduction in employee numbers.

Following a global review, a decision has been reached to streamline a number of processing plants which are under capacity. This will result in secondary fish processing ceasing in Ireland by October 2023 leading to a number of redundancies at the company’s Rinmore base in Fanad, Donegal.

The 30 day consultation programme begins on Friday, May 19 th . The consultation exercise will be used to establish if staff who currently work in secondary production can be deployed elsewhere within the company’s Donegal headquarters. Until this engagement has concluded, the company cannot provide a figure as to the final number of redundancies.

Mowi Ireland intends to grow other aspects of its operations in Ireland later in the year and the overall business outlook remains positive and healthy.

Mowi Ireland would like to put on record its gratitude to all its staff for their exemplary commitment to the company and intends to provide every support possible through the consultation phase.