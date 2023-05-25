Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Mowi confirms job losses at Fanad plant

Mowi has confirmed that job cuts are on the way at its Rinmore base in Fanad.

The company says the decision has been taken following a global review to streamline processing plants which are under capacity with secondary fish processing set to cease in Ireland in October.

In a statement, Mowi says as a result, a number of staff will be made redundant in Donegal.

A consultation process has commenced with a view towards redeploying staff elsewhere within the company in Donegal.

Full Statement:

It is with great regret that Mowi Ireland has announced that it has begun a programme of consultation with staff regarding a reduction in employee numbers.

Following a global review, a decision has been reached to streamline a number of processing plants which are under capacity. This will result in secondary fish processing ceasing in Ireland by October 2023 leading to a number of redundancies at the company’s Rinmore base in Fanad, Donegal.

The 30 day consultation programme begins on Friday, May 19 th . The consultation exercise will be used to establish if staff who currently work in secondary production can be deployed elsewhere within the company’s Donegal headquarters. Until this engagement has concluded, the company cannot provide a figure as to the final number of redundancies.

Mowi Ireland intends to grow other aspects of its operations in Ireland later in the year and the overall business outlook remains positive and healthy.

Mowi Ireland would like to put on record its gratitude to all its staff for their exemplary commitment to the company and intends to provide every support possible through the consultation phase.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

MOWI
News, Top Stories

Mowi confirms job losses at Fanad plant

25 May 2023
Mica House 14
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Dept urged to review defective block regulations ahead of imminent publication

25 May 2023
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Private Sean Rooney to be honoured at UN ceremony today

25 May 2023
College
News, Top Stories

Higher Education Minister to meet students to discuss reducing cost of education

25 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

MOWI
News, Top Stories

Mowi confirms job losses at Fanad plant

25 May 2023
Mica House 14
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Dept urged to review defective block regulations ahead of imminent publication

25 May 2023
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Private Sean Rooney to be honoured at UN ceremony today

25 May 2023
College
News, Top Stories

Higher Education Minister to meet students to discuss reducing cost of education

25 May 2023
Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tensions rising between main coalition parties over budget

25 May 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Crawford concerned at plight of non-Medical card patients who can’t get a GP

25 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube