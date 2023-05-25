Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday's show:

After looking at the front pages we chat to ISSU Donegal representative Cassie Lambe about the date for leaving cert results being announced and the GAA banning competition for under 12s. The Redcross’s Liam O’Dwyer gives us an update on how the Creeslough fund has been distributed and Council Chair Liam Blaney reacts to potential job losses in Fanad:

Senator Eileen Flynn joins Greg for a chat about being a mother and a politician and then its ‘Talking History with Dr Joe Kelly, our focus is the 175th anniversary of the famine:

‘Talking History’ with Dr Joe continues into hour three and then later Sean Quinn is in studio to preview this weekend’s Highland Radio Customer Services Awards!: