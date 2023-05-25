Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages we chat to ISSU Donegal representative Cassie Lambe about the date for leaving cert results being announced and the GAA banning competition for under 12s. The Redcross’s Liam O’Dwyer gives us an update on how the Creeslough fund has been distributed and Council Chair Liam Blaney reacts to potential job losses in Fanad:

Senator Eileen Flynn joins Greg for a chat about being a mother and a politician and then its ‘Talking History with Dr Joe Kelly, our focus is the 175th anniversary of the famine:

‘Talking History’ with Dr Joe continues into hour three and then later Sean Quinn is in studio to preview this weekend’s Highland Radio Customer Services Awards!:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda
News, Top Stories

Woman hospitalised after assault in Ballyshannon

25 May 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Masked man robs bookmakers in Derry

25 May 2023
Pearse Dail May 25th
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dail hears of Donegal mother waiting three years for access to respite services

25 May 2023
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Now is the time for a solid plan to restore power-sharing’ – Michelle O’Neill

25 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda
News, Top Stories

Woman hospitalised after assault in Ballyshannon

25 May 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Masked man robs bookmakers in Derry

25 May 2023
Pearse Dail May 25th
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dail hears of Donegal mother waiting three years for access to respite services

25 May 2023
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Now is the time for a solid plan to restore power-sharing’ – Michelle O’Neill

25 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 May 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
News, Top Stories

Would you like to join the Highland Radio News and current affairs team?

25 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube