11 people have been arrest in connection with the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell in Omagh earlier this year.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have this morning conducted a significant search and arrest operation.

The 9 men and 2 women – aged between 21 and 72 years old were arrested under the Terrorism Act in the Omagh and Coalisland areas.

They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave for questioning.