14 families with 38 dependent children homeless in NW

14 families accessed emergency homelessness service in the North West during the last week of April, with 38 dependent children.

In total, 109 adults accessed the service during the same period, 54 of them in Donegal and Leitrim.

The figures are marginally down on the March figure.

Nationally, 12,259 people are registered as homeless in Ireland – the first time the figure has ever gone above 12,000.

The figures have been released by the Department of Housing.

These are figures for April and are a two percent increase on March’s total.

8,665 adults are registered as homeless nationally, and there are also more than 3,500 children growing up in B&Bs and hotels for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Dublin is the worst affected area in the country with 8,775 people in emergency accommodation – including more than 2,600 children.

Multiple homeless charities have commented on the figures – DePaul described it as an appalling milestone, while Focus Ireland says this is the first impact from the lifting of the eviction ban almost two months ago.

The figure doesn’t include asylum seekers, refugees, women in refuge centres and the so-called hidden homeless.

