Cllr writes open letter to Justice Minister following Richard Burke sentencing

A Donegal Councillor has written an open letter to Justice Minister Simon Harris following the sentence handed down to Richard Burke this week.

The 32 year old from Killygordan was jailed for 15 years in prison, with the last 12 months suspended after being found guilty of the manslaughter of Jasmine McMonagle by reason of diminished responsibility.

Councillor Gary Doherty says people should have confidence that offenders will face the prison service they deserve.

He is calling on the Minister to issue mandatory sentencing guidelines: