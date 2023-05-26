Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry and Monaghan name teams for All Ireland battle

Derry and Monaghan have named their teams for Saturday’s All Ireland Championship first round tie at Celtic Park (7pm throw in).

Ulster Champions Derry are unchanged, with the same 15 lining out as per the first whistle in the win over Armagh.

Ciaran McFaul was the hero on Ulster Final day in the penalty shoot out, the Glen man is named among the subs.

Monaghan make two changes from their championship exit at the hands of the Oak Leaf County four weeks ago.

Gary Mohan and Ryan McAnespie are named in the first 15 with Darren Hughes and Conor McManus among the subs.

Doire Muineachán
No. 1 Odhran Lynch No. 1 Rory Beggan
No. 2 Christopher McKaigue No. 2 Ryan O’Toole
No. 3 Eoghan McEvoy No. 3 Kieran Duffy
No. 4 Conor McCluskey No. 4 Ryan Wylie
No. 5 Conor Doherty No. 5 Karl O Connell
No. 6 Gareth McKinless No. 6 Conor Boyle
No. 7 Padraig McGrogan No. 7 Conor McCarthy
No. 8 Conor Glass No. 8 Karl Gallagher
No. 9 Brendan Rogers No. 9 Killian Lavelle
No. 10 Niall Toner No. 10 Stephen O’Hanlon
No. 11 Paul Cassidy No. 11 Michael Bannigan
No. 12 Ethan Doherty No. 12 Dessie Ward
No. 13 Benny Heron No. 13 Jack Mc Carron
No. 14 Shane McGuigan No. 14 Gary Mohan
No. 15 Niall Loughlin No. 15 Ryan Mc Anespie
No. 16 Ryan Scullion No. 16 Darren McDonnell
No. 17 Declan Cassidy No. 17 Sean Jones
No. 18 Ciaran McFaul No. 18 Conor McManus
No. 19 Shea Downey No. 19 Shane Carey
No. 20 Lachlan Murray No. 20 Darren Hughes
No. 21 Ben McCarron No. 21 Thomas McPhillips
No. 22 Paul McNeil No. 22 Kevin Loughran
No. 23 Padraig Cassidy No. 23 Kieran Hughes
No. 24 Conleth McGuckian No. 24 Darragh McElearney
No. 25 Mark Doherty No. 25 Francie Hughes
No. 26 Diarmuid Baker No. 26 Colm Lennon

