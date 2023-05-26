Derry and Monaghan name teams for All Ireland battle

Derry and Monaghan have named their teams for Saturday’s All Ireland Championship first round tie at Celtic Park (7pm throw in).

Ulster Champions Derry are unchanged, with the same 15 lining out as per the first whistle in the win over Armagh.

Ciaran McFaul was the hero on Ulster Final day in the penalty shoot out, the Glen man is named among the subs.

Monaghan make two changes from their championship exit at the hands of the Oak Leaf County four weeks ago.

Gary Mohan and Ryan McAnespie are named in the first 15 with Darren Hughes and Conor McManus among the subs.

Doire Muineachán

No. 1 Odhran Lynch No. 1 Rory Beggan

No. 2 Christopher McKaigue No. 2 Ryan O’Toole

No. 3 Eoghan McEvoy No. 3 Kieran Duffy

No. 4 Conor McCluskey No. 4 Ryan Wylie

No. 5 Conor Doherty No. 5 Karl O Connell

No. 6 Gareth McKinless No. 6 Conor Boyle

No. 7 Padraig McGrogan No. 7 Conor McCarthy

No. 8 Conor Glass No. 8 Karl Gallagher

No. 9 Brendan Rogers No. 9 Killian Lavelle

No. 10 Niall Toner No. 10 Stephen O’Hanlon

No. 11 Paul Cassidy No. 11 Michael Bannigan

No. 12 Ethan Doherty No. 12 Dessie Ward

No. 13 Benny Heron No. 13 Jack Mc Carron

No. 14 Shane McGuigan No. 14 Gary Mohan

No. 15 Niall Loughlin No. 15 Ryan Mc Anespie

No. 16 Ryan Scullion No. 16 Darren McDonnell

No. 17 Declan Cassidy No. 17 Sean Jones

No. 18 Ciaran McFaul No. 18 Conor McManus

No. 19 Shea Downey No. 19 Shane Carey

No. 20 Lachlan Murray No. 20 Darren Hughes

No. 21 Ben McCarron No. 21 Thomas McPhillips

No. 22 Paul McNeil No. 22 Kevin Loughran

No. 23 Padraig Cassidy No. 23 Kieran Hughes

No. 24 Conleth McGuckian No. 24 Darragh McElearney

No. 25 Mark Doherty No. 25 Francie Hughes

No. 26 Diarmuid Baker No. 26 Colm Lennon