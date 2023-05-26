Derry road closure following road traffic collision

The PSNI in Derry are advising motorists of a road traffic collision on the Glenshane Road, Derry.
Diversions are in place at Ardmore Road and Church Brae.
They are urging the public to avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route.
