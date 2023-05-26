Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal vital statistics figures for Q4 in 2022 released

The CSO today released the vital statistics figures for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Nationally there were 12,869 births and 8,149 deaths registered in Ireland during that time.

However due the HSE cyber-attack in May of 2021, comparable figures were unable to be recorded at that time.

The total number if births registered in Donegal in Q4 of 2022 was 400.

Of these, 198 births were registered outside of marriage or a civil partnership.

The average age of the women who gave birth outside of marriage was 30 years old.

Meanwhile in the last 3 months of 2022, there were a total of 313 registered deaths in county Donegal.

96 were caused by malignant neoplasms, 81 were caused by diseases of the circulatory system and 31 caused by diseases of the respiratory system.

7 of the deaths were due to external causes of injury and poisoning while the remaining 98 were the result of all other causes.

Foroige
News, Audio, Top Stories

Foróige launches expansion of Youth Diversion Project in Donegal

26 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

26 May 2023
bernard gloster
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE boss asks staff to workl extra Bank Holiday shifts to avoid a ‘dreadful position’

26 May 2023
cso
News, Top Stories

Donegal vital statistics figures for Q4 in 2022 released

26 May 2023
