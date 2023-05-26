Donegal vital statistics figures for Q4 in 2022 released

The CSO today released the vital statistics figures for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Nationally there were 12,869 births and 8,149 deaths registered in Ireland during that time.

However due the HSE cyber-attack in May of 2021, comparable figures were unable to be recorded at that time.

The total number if births registered in Donegal in Q4 of 2022 was 400.

Of these, 198 births were registered outside of marriage or a civil partnership.

The average age of the women who gave birth outside of marriage was 30 years old.

Meanwhile in the last 3 months of 2022, there were a total of 313 registered deaths in county Donegal.

96 were caused by malignant neoplasms, 81 were caused by diseases of the circulatory system and 31 caused by diseases of the respiratory system.

7 of the deaths were due to external causes of injury and poisoning while the remaining 98 were the result of all other causes.