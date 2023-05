There’s fears up to 500 jobs could be lost as Firstsource, who has call centres in Derry and Belfast announces that it has commenced a redundancy consultation process.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council is seeking an urgent meeting with the company to discuss its future plans.

Councillor Sandra Duffy says its imperative that the company outline its plans and communicate openly with staff.

Concerns have been raised in recent weeks also that job cuts are on the way at Seagate.