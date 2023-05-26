Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Four Donegal Gardai to receive Silver Scott bravery medals

Four Donegal members of an Garda Siochana are to be awarded Silver Scott medals for bravery in Dublin today.

The Garda Commissioner will host a ceremony to award deceased, retired and serving members of An Garda Síochána at 11 o clock in Walter Scott House.

Sergeant Edward Griffin, Detective Garda Darren Carter, Detective Garda Enda Jennings and Garda Louis Browne are receiving their medals in relation to an incident which

occurred in Glenties in 2020.

A male armed with a high velocity rifle was walking through the town and discharged a number of shots.

Front line uniform and plain clothes Gardaí responded to and contained the scene whilst coming under fire from the armed male.

The members subsequently arrested the male, who has been charged and convicted.

A total 11 Scott medals will be awarded is the highest award that can be bestowed by the Commissioner of An Garda Síochána and is awarded for ‘most exceptional bravery and

heroism involving the risk of life in the execution of duty’.

