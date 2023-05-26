Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí warn of latest text scam

An Garda Síochána Donegal are warning of yet another text scam doing the rounds.
The message claims to be from Electric Ireland, telling the recipient that their bill payment did not go through, resulting in imminent electricity disconnection.
The text encourages the receipt to click the link attached in order to prevent this.
Gardaí are urging the public to not click the link regardless of the apparent urgency and to remain calm.
As well as this, when in doubt to contact your energy supplier directly to verify correspondence.
The public are asked to spread the word of this scam to advise elderly or vulnerable people in their lives of the scam.
