The head of the HSE has written to staff to ask them to volunteer to work over the June bank holiday weekend.

CEO Bernard Gloster asked staff to take on extra shifts to avoid a “dreadful position” in hospitals following previous long weekends.

He said further overcrowding would have “implications for the rest of the healthcare system”.

Retired consultant in Emergency Medicine, Dr. Fergal Hickey, believes the failure to address bed capacity remains at the core of the overcrowding issue………