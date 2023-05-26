Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mc Monagle says children attending ED at LUH must be protected

The Chair of the HSE’s Regional Health Forum is urging Saolta to make space available at Letterkenny University Hospital where children attending the Emergency Department can wait, particularly children with autism and other special needs.

When Cllr Gerry McMonagle questioned senior Saolta management about the issue, they said when a child is triaged in the Emergency Department and has a diagnosis of Autism, every effort is made to expedite their journey in the Emergency Department and where possible, they are cared for in a single room or an area with minimal activity and noise levels.

They also confirmed they are working on the provision of a specific space and protocol for children, but that’s not yet been implemented in Letterkenny.

Cllr McMonagle says that must be expedited……………

