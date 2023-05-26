New CCTV footage released in Omagh attempted murder investigation

In the North, the PSNI has released new CCTV footage and photographs of three vehicles believed to be connected to the attempted murder-bid on one of its officers.

DCI John Caldwell was left with life-changing injuries after the gun attack in Omagh in February.

The investigation is ramping up – with 11 arrests made this morning.

Mr. Caldwell made his first public appearance this week – at a garden party hosted by Britain’s King and Queen.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan says DCI Caldwell’s condition is improving: