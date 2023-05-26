Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is former Senator Catherine Noone, Editor of the Tir Chonaill Tribune John McAteer and Cyber Security expert Michael Harrison. Topics include coalition unrest, competitive GAA for U12s and gender options when registering a young child for an activity:

We hear an appeal for public support of the Inishowen Foodbank and later there are calls for a return of respite services for children in East Donegal:

Michael and Fionnuala are in for ‘That’s Entertainment’ which includes Noel Cunningham, Tommy Marren and the latest weather from Alan O’Reilly: