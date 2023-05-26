Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Twohig & McGarvey come in for Donegal Ladies

Donegal Ladies Champions 2019, GAA, Highland Radio, Sport, Letterkenny, Donegal
Donegal last won the Ulster Championship 2019.

Donegal Manager Maxi Curran has made two changes to his starting side for Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Final against Armagh at Owenbeg in Derry.

From their previous outing, which was defeat to the Orchard County in the round robin series, Shelly Twohig and Ciara McGarvey are listed to start ahead of Karen Guthrie and Laoise Ryan.

Armagh will start as favourites and there’s one change to the team that defeated Cavan comprehensively last time out, with Louise Kenny coming in for Catherine Marley in defence.

There will be full live match commentary from the tie with Oisin Kelly and Maureen O’Donnell from the 3.30 throw in, in assoication with Henry McGinley & Sons Ltd, Milford, Donegal specializing in structural steelwork, cladding & PVC roof systems. Call for a quote on 074 91 53181.

Donegal haven’t won this title since 2019, when they put 5-12 past Armagh, but the Orchard County have had the upper hand since then in the province and are going for four-in-a-row in Ulster.

Armagh: A Carr; S Grey, C McCambridge, L Kenny; G Ferguson, L McConville, C Towe; N Coleman, E Lavery; B Mackin, A Mackin, E Druse; N Marley, K Mallon (capt.), A McCoy.

Donegal: C Friel; N Carr, A Temple Asoko, Nicole McLaughlin; A Boyle Carr, S McGroddy, T Hegarty; S Twohig, Niamh McLaughlin (capt.); R Rodgers, K Long, K Dowds; E Gallagher, K Herron, C McGarvey.

Top Stories

PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Derry road closure following road traffic collision

26 May 2023
homeless april
News, Top Stories

14 families with 38 dependent children homeless in NW

26 May 2023
John Caldwell 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

New CCTV footage released in Omagh attempted murder investigation

26 May 2023
scott
News, Audio, Top Stories

It’s a miracle nobody was killed that night – Sergeant Edward Griffin

26 May 2023
Advertisement

