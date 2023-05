Derry and Monaghan played out a 0-14 a-piece draw on Saturday evening in Celtic Park in their All Ireland Series opener.

At half time Monaghan led the Ulster champions by 0-07 to 0-06.

The Oakleaf county thought they’d won it at the death with a late Shane McGuigan point but Karl O’Connor notched over a point in the dying seconds as the sides shared the spoils.

Michael McMullan has the full time report…