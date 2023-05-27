St Eunan’s reclaim Spring Hurling League

St Eunan’s reclaimed the Spring Hurling League on Friday night with a 2-13 to 0-12 victory over Sean Mac Cumhaills.

The other scores were as follows:

Burt 3-13 v 0-06 Dungloe

Carndonagh 1-13 v 2-10 Aodh Ruadh BS

Buncrana 2-10 v 2-13 Setanta