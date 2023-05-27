Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

St Eunan’s reclaim Spring Hurling League

St Eunan’s reclaimed the Spring Hurling League on Friday night with a 2-13 to 0-12 victory over Sean Mac Cumhaills.

The other scores were as follows:

Burt 3-13 v 0-06 Dungloe

Carndonagh 1-13 v 2-10 Aodh Ruadh BS

Buncrana 2-10 v 2-13 Setanta

Top Stories

psni car
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following assault in Derry last night

27 May 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

€7 million euro drug bust in Belfast Port

27 May 2023
Branda Gaeltacht na hEireann
News, Top Stories

Applications are open for Sinn Fein’s Gaeltacht scholarship programme

27 May 2023
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruption in Clonmany, Ballyliffin, Isle of Doagh and Rasheeny

27 May 2023
