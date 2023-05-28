All County League Results 27th & 28th May 2023

Division 1
Gaoth Dobhair 1-11 V 0-05 Kilcar
Killybegs 4-11 V 5-11 Glenfin
Naomh Conaill 0-14 V 0-06 Cloughaneely
Sean Mac Cumhaill 0-05 V 5-10 Aodh Ruadh BS
Division 2
Naomh Columba 2-10 V 1-11 Termon
Milford 1-09 V 2-06 Naomh Muire LR
Letterkenny Gaels 0-09 V 4-06 Four Masters
Ardara 2-12 V 0-06 Red Hughs
Burt 0-09 V 0-12 Glenswilly
Dungloe 4-05 V 0-03 Buncrana
Division 3
Convoy 1-12 V 0-04 Urris
Naomh Colmcille 0-06 V 2-16 Moville
St Naul’s 0-13 V 0-07 Naomh Ultan
Naomh Pádraig Lifford 2-12 V 4-06 St Eunan’s
Carndonagh 1-25 V 1-07 Robert Emmets
Naomh Pádraig Muff 1-07 V 2-11 Na Rossa
Division 4
Naomh Conaill 2-09 V 2-10 Glenfin
Dungloe 1-09 V 1-05 Termon