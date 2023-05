Donegal Ladies reclaimed the Ulster Senior Football Championship after a 1-10 to 0-09 victory over Armagh.

Ciara McGarvey’s goal in the closing moments of the game sealed the victory for Donegal who had led by a point with under a minute remaining.

It was the first time since 2019 Maxi Curran’s side got their hands on the Ulster title.

After the game Oisin Kelly spoke with Katy Herron but first he got the thoughts of player of the match Niamh McLaughlin…