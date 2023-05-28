Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
One Donegal Lotto player is a quarter of a million euro richer today

The National Lottery is urging players in Donegal to check their tickets to see if they’ve scooped last night’s Lotto Plus 2 top prize of a quarter of a million euro.

The winning quick pick ticket was purchased at Doherty’s Centra store in Moville – and the winning numbers were: 03, 06, 10, 19, 20, 26 and the Bonus number 41.

Owner of the winning store, Gerry Doherty, was in a celebratory mood when he got word of his store’s big win.

He says the town’s already buzzing because of the good weather and they’re ‘absolutely made up’ that one of their customers is now a quarter of a million euro richer.

