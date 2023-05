Donegal are Ulster Senior Ladies Football champions once again thanks to a 1-10 to 0-09 victory over Armagh in Owenbeg.

At half time, Maxi Curran’s side led 0-07 to 0-05 and put on a controlled second half performance to get their hands on the Ulster title once again.

After the game Donegal Ladies boss Maxi Curran told Oisin Kelly they are over the moon with the victory..