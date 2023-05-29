2023/2024 school transport applications due by Friday week

The number of children looking for school transport is likely to increase for the coming year. A primary school child will be charged 50 euro for the academic school year, while a post-primary child will be charged 75 euro.

The deadline for applications is Friday week, June 9th, and parents are being urged to act now.

Fianna Fail Transport Spokesperson James O’Connor says places on buses will be limited, and getting applications in now will allow government identify areas of high demand, particularly in rural areas like Donegal..………….