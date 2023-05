Almost €20m is to be spent on health capital projects in Donegal this year.

Following publication of the HSE’s 2023 Capital Plan this morning, Agriculture and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue this puts Donegal among the 10 counties with the highest funding levels this year.

The projects include an extension to the Donegal Hospice, and increased capacity at the Letterkenny University Hospital’s Renal Dialysis Unit from 14 to 21.