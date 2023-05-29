Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Childcare facility in Letterkenny needs new premises due to Mica

One of Letterkenny’s biggest creches is launching a GoFundMe project to raise money for a new premises.

The Letterkenny Community Childcare facility in Lisnennan has been found to have 35% Mica, and management say they will need to be out within the next two years.

Deputy Manager Michelle Murray told Highland Radio News this morning that they have identified a site, and their aspiration is secure that a build a new facility which meets their needs into the future.

She says, a major fund raising initiative is necessary in order to help them expand to the extent that’s necessary………..

