Council must plan to deal with its own defective block impacted properties – McDermott

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Block Committee says its vital plans are in place to carryout repairs on Council owned properties affected by the defective block issue as soon as the revised scheme is implemented.

Limited works have been carried out on Council owned properties to date with some fallen into such a state of disrepair that it is now dangerous for residents to live in them.

Councillor Martin McDermott says the local authority must be ready to hit the ground running once the new regulations are published…….