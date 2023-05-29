DL Debate – 29/05/23

On this week’s DL Debate, Brendan Devenney is joined by Donegal Ladies Manager Maxi Curran after his sides sensational victory over Armagh to win the Ulster Championship on Sunday.

John Colm Gillespie Chairman of the Niamh Muire club previews their hosting of the All Ireland Gaeltacht Championship next weekend.

Top GAA pundit Colm Parkinson joins Brendan to discuss the GAA season so far and Micheal McMullen reporter with Gaelic life wraps up the weekends Ulster action.

