Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

DL Debate – 29/05/23

On this week’s DL Debate, Brendan Devenney is joined by Donegal Ladies Manager Maxi Curran after his sides sensational victory over Armagh to win the Ulster Championship on Sunday.

John Colm Gillespie Chairman of the Niamh Muire club previews their hosting of the All Ireland Gaeltacht Championship next weekend.

Top GAA pundit Colm Parkinson joins Brendan to discuss the GAA season so far and Micheal McMullen reporter with Gaelic life wraps up the weekends Ulster action.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny:”

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday May 29th

29 May 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

HSA investigation underway following workplace accident in West Donegal

29 May 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council defer decision on publishing the Draft Donegal County Development Plan

29 May 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Young man passed away following Derry Road Traffic Collision

29 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday May 29th

29 May 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

HSA investigation underway following workplace accident in West Donegal

29 May 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council defer decision on publishing the Draft Donegal County Development Plan

29 May 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Young man passed away following Derry Road Traffic Collision

29 May 2023
at the Highland Radio Customer Service Awards in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Sunday night last. Photo Clive Wasson
News

Highland Radio Honours Excellence in Customer Service at Awards Ceremony

29 May 2023
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Gardaí close road at scene on outskirts of Bunbeg

29 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube