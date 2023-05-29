Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
MAG urges homeowners to consider joining legal action

The Chairperson of the Mica Action Group says they believe that at present, the legal proceedings which are underway represent the only viable pathway to 100% Redress.

MAG has urged people to consider joining the action which is being brought through the courts by Coleman Legal, underwritten by Defective Blocks Ireland.

In a social media post, Lisa Hone says MAG has met with Coleman Legal, and has been given a confidential insight into where the case is going.

On that basis, she says. they’re advising homeowners to consider joining the action……..

 

The full post can be seen here – https://fb.watch/kQ35jCVKp6/

