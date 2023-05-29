Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show…

We start with a look at what’s making the front pages and then Avril McMonagle joins with advice for a parent who is looking for extra support for their child in the school setting. Later the former assistant General Manager of LUH Paddy Rooney joins us the explain the realities of moving Ireland’s health system to a seven day a week model:

Lisa Hone from the MICA Action Group joins Greg with an update on its campaign. Fr Shane Gallagher is in studio to talk of a special Ecumenical Prayer Service taking place in Letterkenny on Thursday

Highland Radio’s Katie McGee joins Greg to launch our trip to the Lion King in Dublin in October and then Brendan Devenney joins Greg to reflect on the weekend’s GAA action. ‘Monday Focus’ sees Professor Paul Dunlop, Dr Eileen Gallagher and Joe Morgan discuss the defective block campaign in Europe: