Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show…

We start with a look at what’s making the front pages and then Avril McMonagle joins with advice for a parent who is looking for extra support for their child in the school setting. Later the former assistant General Manager of LUH Paddy Rooney joins us the explain the realities of moving Ireland’s health system to a seven day a week model:

Lisa Hone from the MICA Action Group joins Greg with an update on its campaign. Fr Shane Gallagher is in studio to talk of a special Ecumenical Prayer Service taking place in Letterkenny on Thursday

Highland Radio’s Katie McGee joins Greg to launch our trip to the Lion King in Dublin in October and then Brendan Devenney joins Greg to reflect on the weekend’s GAA action. ‘Monday Focus’ sees Professor Paul Dunlop, Dr Eileen Gallagher and Joe Morgan discuss the defective block campaign in Europe:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 May 2023
Daft_logo
News, Top Stories

45 more short term than long term rental properties available in Donegal

29 May 2023
LK COMM CHILDCARE
News, Audio, Top Stories

Childcare facility in Letterkenny needs new premises due to Mica

29 May 2023
ireland map
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCU professor suggests county boundaries should be redrawn

29 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 May 2023
Daft_logo
News, Top Stories

45 more short term than long term rental properties available in Donegal

29 May 2023
LK COMM CHILDCARE
News, Audio, Top Stories

Childcare facility in Letterkenny needs new premises due to Mica

29 May 2023
ireland map
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCU professor suggests county boundaries should be redrawn

29 May 2023
schoolbus2
News, Audio, Top Stories

2023/2024 school transport applications due by Friday week

29 May 2023
John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

Seven men due in court in connection with Caldwell shooting

29 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube