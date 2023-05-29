Seven men due in court in connection with Caldwell shooting

Seven men, charged with the attempted murder of a senior PSNI officer will appear in court later.

Three of them will also face terrorism charges in connection with the shooting of John Caldwell.

DCI Caldwell sustained life-changing injuries following the February 22nd attack.

He was shot multiple times in front of his son, as he finished youth football coaching at a sports complex in Omagh.

The seven who have been charged with the attempted murder of the officer ranged from 28 to 72 years of age.

Three of those age 28, 33 and 47 have also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts.

Well, another two of the men, age 38 and 45 are charged with membership of a prescribed organization, namely the IRA.

They’re all expected to appear via video link at Dungannon Magistrates Court later.