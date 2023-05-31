Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon!

We begin, as is the norm, with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we hear from Cllr Niamh Kennedy about a new Civic Dollars initiative which rewards you for time spent outside. Dr Chris Luke joins Greg to discuss to regulations on vapes and caller Tracey calls out dumping at Inch Island:

Orla recounts the rubbish she came across at a beach in Inishowen and then we get details of a report into Long Covid. The CSO runs through some findings from the Census and what’s changed in Donegal and we finish of the hour in conversation with Vickey McGill and her Dad Michael. Vickey will represent Ireland in the World Special Olympics competition in June:

We have local reaction to an independent study into domestic murders and familicide published today and in ‘Wellness Wednesday’ Georgina O’Shea joins Greg to discuss the birth of her ‘miracle’ baby after 23 miscarriages. Later Ciaran O’Donnell joins Greg with the business news: