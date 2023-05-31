Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

We begin, as is the norm, with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we hear from Cllr Niamh Kennedy about a new Civic Dollars initiative which rewards you for time spent outside. Dr Chris Luke joins Greg to discuss to regulations on vapes and caller Tracey calls out dumping at Inch Island:

Orla recounts the rubbish she came across at a beach in Inishowen and then we get details of a report into Long Covid. The CSO runs through some findings from the Census and what’s changed in Donegal and we finish of the hour in conversation with Vickey McGill and her Dad Michael. Vickey will represent Ireland in the World Special Olympics competition in June:

We have local reaction to an independent study into domestic murders and familicide published today and in ‘Wellness Wednesday’ Georgina O’Shea joins Greg to discuss the birth of her ‘miracle’ baby after 23 miscarriages. Later Ciaran O’Donnell joins Greg with the business news:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 May 2023
doochary
News, Top Stories

CCTV cameras installed in Doochary

31 May 2023
Inflation
News, Top Stories

Inflation continues to ease

31 May 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 147 – Thomas Costello

31 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 May 2023
doochary
News, Top Stories

CCTV cameras installed in Doochary

31 May 2023
Inflation
News, Top Stories

Inflation continues to ease

31 May 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 147 – Thomas Costello

31 May 2023
Heritage 2021
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Donegal Assistant Heritage Officer to be recruited

31 May 2023
marble hill
News, Top Stories

Donegal biodiversity projects receive over €80,000 in funding

31 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube