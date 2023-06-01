Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Jack O’Loughlin wants Donegal to take cup and step up the hurling ladder

Jack O’Loughlin & Danny Cullen

The Donegal hurlers play Wicklow at Croke Park on Saturday in the Nickey Rackard Cup Final.

Oisin Kelly and former Donegal player Eugene Organ will have full match commentary from the 3pm throw in, in association with Gal Oil – Fuel Your Can Trust at Clady Bridge, Castlefin.

The prize may be the cup but promotion to the higher level Christy Ring is also on offer for the winners.

Donegal have won the competition on three previous occasion’s with the latest in November 2020 under Covid restrictions.

Speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly, Donegal Vice-Captain Jack O’Loughlin is looking to end the season on a high:

Danny Cullen looking to add to his and Donegal’s All Ireland haul

