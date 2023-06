Donegal’s Brendan Boyce has been selected to compete in the 35km Race Walk at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The Finn Valley AC athlete achieved a B standard on two occasions during the qualification period, at the National 35km Championships in Raheny in December 2021, and again when finishing 25th at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

He was also ranked inside quota on the individual athlete ranking process.

Boyce is coached by Olympian Rob Heffernan.