Homeowners in West Donegal taking case against Uisce Eireann and DCC

A meeting of the Glenties Municipal District has been told that a court case is being taken against Donegal County Council and Uisce Eireann by homeowners in an area from Falcarragh to Magheraroarty.

The issue was raised by Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig, who suggested some of the council’s housing stock may be affected by the same issues.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District Cllr Michael McClafferty asked him if he was involved in the case, a suggestion which he denied.

Cllr MacGiolla Easbuig says the bottom line is there is a court case, and he does not want the council to be financially exposed: