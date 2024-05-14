Tributes paid to Cllrs Crossan and Donaghey at their last Inishowen MD meeting

Tributes have been paid today to outgoing Donegal County Councillors Nicholas Crossan and Rena Donaghey.

The two long serving Councillors announced earlier this year that they are not contesting the upcoming local elections.

Their commitment to serving the people of Inishowen was recalled at today’s meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District by fellow Councillors and Council staff wishing them well on their retirement.

Independent Councillor Crossan thanked the public who elected him for six terms. He says his time on Buncrana Town Council was a great learning curve.

An emotional Fianna Fail Councillor Donaghey outlined how life was very different when she was first elected.