Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Tributes paid to Cllrs Crossan and Donaghey at their last Inishowen MD meeting

Tributes have been paid today to outgoing Donegal County Councillors Nicholas Crossan and Rena Donaghey.

The two long serving Councillors announced earlier this year that they are not contesting the upcoming local elections.

Their commitment to serving the people of Inishowen was recalled at today’s meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District by fellow Councillors and Council staff wishing them well on their retirement.

Independent Councillor Crossan thanked the public who elected him for six terms. He says his time on Buncrana Town Council was a great learning curve.

An emotional Fianna Fail Councillor Donaghey outlined how life was very different when she was first elected.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Cllr Rena Donaghey
News, Top Stories

Tributes paid to Cllrs Crossan and Donaghey at their last Inishowen MD meeting

14 May 2024
irish Water Main Replacement Works 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Homeowners in West Donegal taking case against Uisce Eireann and DCC

14 May 2024
cigarette (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ministers agree to raise legal age to buy cigarettes to 21

14 May 2024
ann sweeney
News, Top Stories

Ann Sweeney to contest upcoming local elections

14 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Cllr Rena Donaghey
News, Top Stories

Tributes paid to Cllrs Crossan and Donaghey at their last Inishowen MD meeting

14 May 2024
irish Water Main Replacement Works 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Homeowners in West Donegal taking case against Uisce Eireann and DCC

14 May 2024
cigarette (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ministers agree to raise legal age to buy cigarettes to 21

14 May 2024
ann sweeney
News, Top Stories

Ann Sweeney to contest upcoming local elections

14 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 May 2024
court hammer
News, Top Stories

Donegal man to stand trial next year accused of murder of grandfather

14 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube