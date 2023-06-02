Donegal panel for Nicky Rackard Final confirmed

Donegal will be bidding to win a fourth Nicky Rackard Cup on Saturday when they take on Wicklow at Croke Park.
The squad is as follows:
The game throws in at 3 pm and there will be full live match commentary on Highland Radio this Saturday.
Donegal will be bidding to win a fourth Nicky Rackard Cup on Saturday when they take on Wicklow at Croke Park.
The squad is as follows:
The game throws in at 3 pm and there will be full live match commentary on Highland Radio this Saturday.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland