Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Emergency accommodation in NI not just desperate, it’s dangerous – Durkan

 

The Stormont Assembly has been told that a Foyle MLA that while some of his constituents are being sent elsewhere to seek emergency housing because none is available in the city, others are being sent to Derry because there is no accommodation in their areas.

Mark Durkan told the Assembly that at a time when spending is higher than it’s ever been, the quality of accommodation on offer is unacceptable, and what would in the past been regarded as a stop gap measure is now becoming the norm.

Calling for a cross departmental effort to find solutions, Mr Durkan said the situation is becoming dangerous…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mark Durkan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emergency accommodation in NI not just desperate, it’s dangerous – Durkan

14 May 2024
hydrant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann and DCC need to discuss how fore hydrants are surveyed and inspected – McGowan

14 May 2024
Stranorlar Crash
News, Top Stories

N13 Letterkenny Road in Stranorlar has reopened

13 May 2024
Drone View01
News, Top Stories

DCC welcomes government investment of over €12 million in Creeslough

13 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Mark Durkan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emergency accommodation in NI not just desperate, it’s dangerous – Durkan

14 May 2024
hydrant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann and DCC need to discuss how fore hydrants are surveyed and inspected – McGowan

14 May 2024
Stranorlar Crash
News, Top Stories

N13 Letterkenny Road in Stranorlar has reopened

13 May 2024
Drone View01
News, Top Stories

DCC welcomes government investment of over €12 million in Creeslough

13 May 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday May 13th

13 May 2024
swann
News, Audio, Top Stories

Swann tells NI Covid Inquiry he was frustrated at the number of leaks during the pandemic

13 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube