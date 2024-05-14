Emergency accommodation in NI not just desperate, it’s dangerous – Durkan

The Stormont Assembly has been told that a Foyle MLA that while some of his constituents are being sent elsewhere to seek emergency housing because none is available in the city, others are being sent to Derry because there is no accommodation in their areas.

Mark Durkan told the Assembly that at a time when spending is higher than it’s ever been, the quality of accommodation on offer is unacceptable, and what would in the past been regarded as a stop gap measure is now becoming the norm.

Calling for a cross departmental effort to find solutions, Mr Durkan said the situation is becoming dangerous…………..