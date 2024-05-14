Uisce Eireann and DCC need to discuss how fore hydrants are surveyed and inspected – McGowan

A Donegal Councillor says there needs to be more communication between Donegal County Council as the local Fire Authority and Uisce Eireann regarding the testing and maintenance of fire hydrants.

Cllr Patrick McGowan was speaking after he received an email from Uisce Eireann acknowledging that they have responsibility for the provision and maintenance of fire hydrants as the Fire Authority requires, on foot of surveys or inspections carried out by the Fire Authority.

Cllr McGowan says this effectively means Uisce Eireann denies any responsibility for testing and surveying, which he says is not acceptable.

He says he believes the fire service should be involved in the process, but there needs to be discussion about how that is to be achieved……………

E-mail in full –

Dear Councillor McGowan,

I am writing to you today regarding your representation on behalf of your constituents in Co. Donegal, regarding fire hydrant maintenance. Your Uisce Éireann reference number for same was 73694 which was raised on the 21/3/2024.

In response to your recent query, Uisce Éireann (UÉ) has responsibility for the provision and maintenance of fire hydrants as the Fire Authority requires on foot of surveys/ inspections carried out by the Fire Authority.

Uisce Éireann has no issue dealing with said issues within a reasonable timeframe and, in this context, has asked the Fire Authority to supply its Defects Reports direct to local UÉ Operational Management. While UÉ will further consult with the Fire Authority as required thereafter, it should be noted that optimum flow and pressures desirable for firefighting purposes might not match the normal prevailing flows and pressures to maintain supply to customers, as the existing infrastructure is simply unable to deliver higher flows and pressures, and it will take many investment cycles by Government to address that deficit. UÉ does of course, make available to the Fire Authority whatever is available from the existing infrastructure at any particular location.

I trust that this update provides clarity to both you and your constituents. Should you have any further queries, please don’t hesitate to contact us on the details below. For the latest supply and services updates, please see: https://www.water.ie/?map=supply-and-service-updates

Thank you for using Uisce Éireann’s Local Representative Support Desk.