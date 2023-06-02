Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Investigations ongoing into alleged assault on teenager in Lifford

Investigations are continuing into an alleged assault on a teenager in Lifford over the weekend.

The male youth is reported to have been set upon by an older man on Saturday evening last.

No further details are known at this time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Donegal man found guilty in connection with Strokestown attack

2 June 2023
Map Banner
News, Audio, Top Stories

9,396 on the Live Register in Donegal, up 15% on May 2022

2 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

2 June 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing into alleged assault on teenager in Lifford

2 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Donegal man found guilty in connection with Strokestown attack

2 June 2023
Map Banner
News, Audio, Top Stories

9,396 on the Live Register in Donegal, up 15% on May 2022

2 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

2 June 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing into alleged assault on teenager in Lifford

2 June 2023
blanket bog restoration
News, Top Stories

Primary school programme to educate children on blanket bogs to be rolled out in Donegal

2 June 2023
HouseForSaleSign_large
News, Audio, Top Stories

239 private houses procured by DCC over six year period

2 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube