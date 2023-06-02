Investigations ongoing into alleged assault on teenager in Lifford

Investigations are continuing into an alleged assault on a teenager in Lifford over the weekend.
The male youth is reported to have been set upon by an older man on Saturday evening last.
No further details are known at this time.
