Defective Blocks Grant Scheme to be discussed by the Oireachtas Housing Committee

The Defective Blocks Grant Scheme is be discussed in Committee Room 3 of Leinster House again this week, this time by the Housing Committee.

This afternoon’s meeting of the Joint Committee on Housing, Local Government and Heritage will hear from officials from the Department, as well as representatives from The Housing Agency, National Standards Authority of Ireland, Engineers Ireland and the County and City Management Association.

Committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Steven Matthews says affected homeowners have raised concerns around the implementation of the scheme, including delays in accessing funds, and grants that fall short of 100 per cent redress. These and other issues with the scheme were discussed by the Committee in February when they met with representatives of affected homeowners from Clare, Donegal and Mayo.

He says the Committee now looks forward to hearing from Department officials, statutory agencies and stakeholder groups about the operation of the scheme and the concerns raised by homeowners.

The Joint Committee meets in Committee Room 3, where the Joint Finance Committee has also been discussing the issue in recent weeks.