Ukranian Ambassador to Ireland opens exhibition in Letterkenny

The Ukranian Ambassador to Ireland says it’s important to realise that the conflict in her country has implications for the whole of Europe.

Ambassador Larysa Gerasko is in Letterkenny, where she officially opened an art exhibition at An Grianán Theatre this afternoon.

The exhibition features a range of works by more than 20 artists from Ukraine who are now living in Ireland, reflecting the creative process of painters who are adjusting and acclimatising to life here against the backdrop of war and displacement.

Ambassador Gerasko says they are anxious to thank Irish people for their hospitality, and to share their culture……….

 

