Watch: Donegal International Rally Launch

The Donegal International Rally hosted it’s first official rally launch with the new title sponsor Wilton Waste Recycling on Friday night.

As the evening sun shone on Hegarty’s Ford Garage in Letterkenny, the crowds flocked into the showroom to hear details of this year’s exciting Rally, surround by some of the finest cars in Ireland, if not Europe.

On show were an historic BMW M3, WRC Fiesta, all kinds of Msport Fords, Citroen, a Subaru Impreza & the fan’s favourites, the legendary modified Mk2.

Oisin Kelly attended the launch for Highland Sport and caught up with this years contenders – Callum Devine, Kevin Eves and Garry Jennings plus local hero in 1991 and 99 James Cullen.

Watch videos below.