Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Watch: Donegal International Rally Launch

The Donegal International Rally hosted it’s first official rally launch with the new title sponsor Wilton Waste Recycling on Friday night.

As the evening sun shone on Hegarty’s Ford Garage in Letterkenny, the crowds flocked into the showroom to hear details of this year’s exciting Rally, surround by some of the finest cars in Ireland, if not Europe.

On show were an historic BMW M3, WRC Fiesta, all kinds of Msport Fords, Citroen, a Subaru Impreza & the fan’s favourites, the legendary modified Mk2.

Oisin Kelly attended the launch for Highland Sport and caught up with this years contenders – Callum Devine, Kevin Eves and Garry Jennings plus local hero in 1991 and 99 James Cullen.

Watch videos below.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

News, Sport, An Nuacht, and Obituaries – Friday June 2nd

2 June 2023
Ambassador 4
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ukranian Ambassador to Ireland opens exhibition in Letterkenny

2 June 2023
Sean Rooney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister calls for justice for family of Private Seán Rooney

2 June 2023
court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Donegal man found guilty in connection with Strokestown attack

2 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

News, Sport, An Nuacht, and Obituaries – Friday June 2nd

2 June 2023
Ambassador 4
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ukranian Ambassador to Ireland opens exhibition in Letterkenny

2 June 2023
Sean Rooney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister calls for justice for family of Private Seán Rooney

2 June 2023
court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Donegal man found guilty in connection with Strokestown attack

2 June 2023
Map Banner
News, Audio, Top Stories

9,396 on the Live Register in Donegal, up 15% on May 2022

2 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

2 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube